Helicopters moving in to fight large scrub fire south of Christchurch

A large vegetation fire on Christchurch's Port Hills has prompted a massive response from fire crews.

Several fire engines and helicopters have been dispatched to fight the fire, which is being fanned by brisk winds.
Eight fire engines are in attendance, along with two helicopters, with another two on the way.

A large fire in the Port Hills south of Christchurch

A large fire in the Port Hills south of Christchurch.

At this stage no houses have been affected, but a helicopter is flying overhead to check the vicinity and to scan for anyone who may be in harm's way.

The windy conditions are contributing to the spread of the fire.

Fire in the Lansdowne area, south of Christchurch.

There have been reports the fire is travelling up the hill, but fire comms says at this stage it is just vegetation on fire.

