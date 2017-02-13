Helicopters moving in to fight large scrub fire south of Christchurch

A large vegetation fire on Christchurch's Port Hills has prompted a massive response from fire crews.

Eight fire engines are in attendance, along with two helicopters, with another two on the way.

A large fire in the Port Hills south of Christchurch. Source: Will Hoare

At this stage no houses have been affected, but a helicopter is flying overhead to check the vicinity and to scan for anyone who may be in harm's way.

The windy conditions are contributing to the spread of the fire.

Fire in the Lansdowne area, south of Christchurch. Source: 1 NEWS