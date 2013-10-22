Helicopters with monsoon buckets fighting grass fire near Gisborne

Helicopters armed with monsoon buckets are fighting a grass fire flare up near Gisborne.

The fire service received reports of the fire in farmland off State Highway Two at Te Karaka around 1pm.

The blaze has grown to 300 by 500 metres in size.

Several crews from Gisborne and the rural fire party are trying to access the site but a fire service spokesperson says it's proving difficult due to it being "in the middle of nowhere".

The fire service attended a fire in a similar area a week ago and believe it may have flared up again.

They believe the helicopters will be able to bring it under control.

No properties or people are in danger.

