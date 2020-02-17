Helicopter rides, Elton John tickets and cigars: What gifts MPs were given over the last year

Sports games, music concerts, and helicopter rides were some of the popular gifts received by MPs.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was gifted tickets to Elton John's concert last year, according to the latest release of the Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests. Source: 1 NEWS

The office of the Speaker has released the Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests, which includes a summary of MPs' interests as at 31 January this year.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern received a range of gifts, including tickets to Elton John's concert and U2's - with those tickets gifted by lead singer Bono.

Other gifts included products from Loreal, a lifetime subscription to TIME magazine, and tickets to Warriors and All Blacks matches.

National leader Simon Bridges also scored free tickets to U2, and tickets to the Bledisloe Cup.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and National's Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee both received cuban cigars from the Cuban Embassy or Ambassador.