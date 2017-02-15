Helicopter pilot killed in crash while fighting Christchurch fires was Kiwi SAS war hero - report

The helicopter pilot who died when his chopper crashed in while fighting fires in Christchurch's Port Hills yesterday was a former SAS soldier who fought in Afghanistan.

Steve Askin. Source: Facebook.

Police this morning confirmed David Steven Askin, 38, known as Steve, died in the crash yesterday afternoon near the Sugar Loaf car park.

Fairfax media reports it "understands" Mr Askin suffered a head wound during a firefight with Taliban while serving with the SAS in Afghanistan in 2011.

Troops helped Afghan police in a battle that raged for five hours at the InterContinental hotel while a wedding was being held in Kabul. Ten people were killed in the incident.

The firefight saw two troops awarded with the Gallantry Star, New Zealand's second highest military honour and four others received honours for their role in the incident.