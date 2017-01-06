Helicopter pilot fighting fire finds barracuda in monsoon bucket

A helicopter pilot, targeting a Far North scrub fire still burning from last weekend, today discovered more than just water in the helicopter's monsoon bucket.

Northland Helicopters caught a Barracuda in their monsoon bucket Source: Salt Air/Twitter

The Northland Helicopters pilot found a barracuda in the bucket while dampening down hot spots of the fire at Matai Bay on Karikari Peninsula.

A Fire Service spokesperson says the fire has been burning over a contained area of nine hectares near the DOC campground since New Year's Eve.