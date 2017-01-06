 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Helicopter pilot fighting fire finds barracuda in monsoon bucket

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A helicopter pilot, targeting a Far North scrub fire still burning from last weekend, today discovered more than just water in the helicopter's monsoon bucket.

Northland Helicopters caught a Barracuda in their monsoon bucket

Northland Helicopters caught a Barracuda in their monsoon bucket

Source: Salt Air/Twitter

The Northland Helicopters pilot found a barracuda in the bucket while dampening down hot spots of the fire at Matai Bay on Karikari Peninsula.

A Fire Service spokesperson says the fire has been burning over a contained area of nine hectares near the DOC campground since New Year's Eve.

They say crews will be on site all day, keeping it under control.
 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:07
1
It is the biggest cruise ship to ever dock in the port, and a timelapse from nearby Bluff Hill shows exactly how they did it.

Watch: Amazing timelapse shows huge Ovation of the Seas ship docking in Napier

00:42
2
The family were sitting in the park when a shirtless man approached, hurling abuse at them.

'Go home!' Man unleashes vicious racial attack on family in Melbourne park

3
BJ Thorner-Harrison left his care facility in Manurewa on December 25, and did not return

Auckland boy, 12, missing since Christmas Day is found

00:08
4
Brian Villiers filmed the 3.5m great white as it came right up to the family's boat on Lake Macquarie north of Sydney on Boxing Day.

Aussie boatie says great white shark that 'came flying towards boat' on lake 'needs to be caught'

00:20
5
Users of the popular inflatable loungers have been warned that they could pose a drowning risk if used in water.

'Serious safety concerns' over using inflatable loungers in water


01:20
Enda O'Coineen's Killcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean.

'Within 20 seconds my whole world fell apart' - Irish yachtsman arrives in Dunedin after abandoning world yacht race

Enda O'Coineen's Kilcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean during the Vendee Globe.

Ovation of the Seas.

Pictures: Mega cruise ship Ovation of the Seas docks in Picton

The world's fourth largest cruise ship managed to fit into the port.

00:20
Users of the popular inflatable loungers have been warned that they could pose a drowning risk if used in water.

'Serious safety concerns' over using inflatable loungers in water

An Australian mum has warned that a lounger "engulfed" her daughter after the lining split.

00:37
Some handwritten notes and letter sent and received by the late princess have been sold.

'William adores his little brother' – Princess Diana's letters go to auction

Some handwritten notes and letters sent and received by the late princess have been sold.

02:23
Island nations are being urged to act swiftly to counter the fast spreading pest.

Beetle pest's comeback could be devastating for Pacific economies

Pacific countries are being urged to act swiftly to counter the coconut rhinoceros beetle.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ