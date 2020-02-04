Helicopter evacuation of 195 tourists in Milford Sound underway amid flooding, slips

The evacuation of 195 tourists from Milford Sound got underway at first light this morning, supported by local helicopter companies.

The helicopters are flying to Knobs Flat, where buses are assembled, then tourists are being transported to the Fiordland Events Centre, where they are being met by Emergency Management Southland welfare staff.

Real Journeys is managing the evacuation of the tourists who have been well catered to.

Morale has been high amongst the visitors and staff, as they received regular briefings and have been in contact with friends and family.

Milford Road, also known as State Highway 94, is expected to stay closed for at least another week after ongoing floods trapped the nearly 200 tourists in Milford Sound.