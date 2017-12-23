 

Helicopter dispatched as four injured after crash on Auckland coastal highway

Four people have been transported to hospital after an accident north of Auckland on Friday night.

Two cars collided on the Kaipara Coast Highway near Glorit.

Emergency services were called to the scene last night just before 9.00pm.

One person is in a serious condition, while another had moderate injuries. Two other patients had minor injuries.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter transported the patient in a serious condition to North Shore Hospital, whilst St John ambulance transported the other patients.

The road is closed and diversions are in place at West Coast Road and Wellsford.

Police say delays are expected in the area.

