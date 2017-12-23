Helicopter dispatched as four injured after crash on Auckland coastal highway

Four people have been transported to hospital after an accident north of Auckland on Friday night.

Source: Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter Source: 1 NEWS

Two cars collided on the Kaipara Coast Highway near Glorit.

Emergency services were called to the scene last night just before 9.00pm.

One person is in a serious condition, while another had moderate injuries. Two other patients had minor injuries.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter transported the patient in a serious condition to North Shore Hospital, whilst St John ambulance transported the other patients.

The road is closed and diversions are in place at West Coast Road and Wellsford.