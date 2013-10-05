 

Helicopter crashes in the Ruapehu District

A helicopter has crashed in the Ruapehu region.

Emergency services are on their way to the crash scene, in a remote location on Makakahi Road.

"The location is north west of Raetihi. It's a fairly isolated area," Fire Service shift commander Mike Wanoa said.

Police and rescue services got the call shortly after 9.30am but aren't expected to reach the scene until around 11am.

"We have no further details yet. We know there is a crash there but we're still about 30 minutes from the scene," Mr Wanoa said in an update at 10.30am.

Makakahi Road runs part way between the Tongariro and Whanganui national parks.

