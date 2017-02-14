 

Helicopter crashes in Port Hills, leaving one person dead

One person has died after a commercial helicopter being used to help fight the Port Hills fires crashed this afternoon. 

A helicopter crashed this afternoon in the Port Hills.
One person died at the scene just above the Sugar Loaf car park, police said. 

All helicopters involved in the effort to fight scrub fires covering an area of 700 hectares have been grounded until further notice following the crash, which happened just after 2.30pm, police said. 

The name of the operator involved in the crash has yet to be released.

One of the operators fighting the scrub fires by dropping buckets of water has been Christchurch Helicopters. 

A spokesperson wouldn't comment on whether it was one of the firm's helicopters.

She said that former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw, who is a pilot and co-director of the business, has been taking people out of the affected areas and assisting the Fire Service.

He hasn't been "bucketing", she said and has been working on the ground. 

The Civil Aviation Authority and police will be investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The two Christchurch fires have now burned through around 750 hectares of land on the Port Hills and one of them is still out of control.

The Marley's Hill fire has now been contained, however the Early Valley fire is still out-of-control, the city council said in an update.

Helicopters have been used to provide fire suppression, protect structures and support crews on the ground.

Two fixed-wing aeroplanes are laying retardant around important structures to strengthen protection from fire.

