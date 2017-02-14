Helicopter crashes in Port Hills, emergency response launched as other helicopters fighting fires are grounded

A helicopter has crashed in the Port Hills this afternoon, the area that has been hit by fires since yesterday.

Emergency services are at the scene and further information will be released when it becomes available, police say.

It is yet to be confirmed whether the helicopter that crashed was being used to fight the fires in the Port Hills that have been raging.

At least 12 helicopters have been involved in fighting scrub fires covering an area of 700 hectares.

Emergency services were notified to the incident at 2.16pm. St John said an ambuance, a first response unit and a Westpac Rescue Helicopter have been sent to the scene.

All helicopters involved in the fire-fighting effort have been grounded until further notice.

The name of the operator involved in the crash has yet to be confirmed.

Christchurch Helicopters has been helping with the firefighting effort and told 1 NEWS that former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw has been helping ground crews with efforts to control the Christchurch fires.

She said McCaw, who is a pilot and co-director for the business, has been taking people out of the affected areas and assisting the Fire Service.

The two Christchurch fires have now burned through around 750 hectares of land on the Port Hills and one of them is still out of control.

The Marley's Hill fire has now been contained, however the Early Valley fire is still out-of-control, the city council said in an update.

Helicopters have been used to provide fire suppression, protect structures and support crews on the ground.