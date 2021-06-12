TODAY |

Four people injured in helicopter crash on Canterbury golf course

Four people have been injured in a helicopter crash on a Canterbury golf course this afternoon.

File image: Detail of a long helicopter rotor. Source: istock.com

Police say the incident happened at a golf course in Windwhistle, Selwyn District.

The crash was reported to police at 3.05pm.

"There were four people on board. Two people have been assessed as having serious injuries and two people have moderate injuries," police told 1 NEWS.

Fire and Emergency NZ say four crews were sent to the scene. St John also sent ambulance crews to the incident.

