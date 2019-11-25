Helicopter crash survivor finds news lease, selected for New Zealand's Invictus Games team

Stevin Creeggan was the sole survivor of the horror Anzac Day 2010 helicopter crash that left three New Zealand servicemen dead, turning adversity into strength to compete in the Invictus Games in May the Netherlands.

Nearly a decade on from the crash, Creeggan still bears physical and mental scars, having moved to North Queensland, Australia in order to cope with the ongoing pain.

"I had depression for quite a while and found it very difficult to get out and do things," he told 1 NEWS. "One of the big ones is the depression side of things.

"You go from being a active person that gets out and about and does stuff, to someone that going and checking the mail is quite painful."

However, Creeggan has found a new lease on life through competing, returning home after the New Zealand Defence Force selected him to compete in cycling, archery and wheelchair basketball at next year's games.

"It makes you think about what you're doing with the team. It helps you focus on the good things that're going on.

"The past is the past. This is about taking a step forward."

Commodore Mat Williams, deputy chief of the Navy and Head of Mission heralding Creeggan's journey to compete.

"We pick people based on how to contribute to their journey and rehabilitation," he told 1 NEWS.

"What I'm seeing is when they come back into the Defence family for those who've left before, they just feel the camaraderie and they're home again."

That support helping Creeggan on his long journey towards recovery.