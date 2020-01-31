TODAY |

Helicopter called in as wind threatens to reignite wildfire in Burkes Pass near Tekapo

Source: 

A helicopter will look for hotspots in a 100 hectare wildfire in the Mackenzie district this morning, before strong winds are expected to arrive.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The blaze has damaged farm buildings, an empty house and has caused some stock losses. Source: 1 NEWS

A thermal imaging camera in the helicopter will help detect areas that could reignite the large blaze.

Five helicopter crews and 50 firefighters contained the fire near Burke's Pass - about 30 kilometres east of Tekapo - yesterday.

But the fire continues to smoulder in a mix of scrub and tussock, forestry and farmland.

Mackenzie Emergency Operations Centre spokesperson Chris Clarke said there was a temporary speed limit on State Highway 8 from Fairlie to Tekapo because of the blaze.

"We're asking people to be very careful when they're passing through the area," Clarke said.

"It's a busy time of year for overseas visitors and domestic tourists. With unfamiliar roads and a bit of smoke, we don't want any other situations arising."

Crews were first called to the fire shortly before 4am on Friday.

Clarke said neighbouring district councils and the Department of Conservation had pitched in to help fight the fire.

"It's a huge team effort and we're very grateful to the personnel involved," he said.

Firefighters yesterday could not stop the blaze killing an unknown number of sheep penned up in a shed for shearing.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
Black Caps throw away fourth T20 against India, fall to another super over loss
2
George Burgess cops brutal Super League welcoming, flattened by Tongan wrecking ball Ben Murdoch-Masila
3
Online map reveals locations of thousands of Christchurch fruit trees ripe for the picking
4
Coronavirus victim was on flight to Queensland with 171 others
5
Converting entire section into organic garden paying dividends for New Plymouth man
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:00

Calls for open water swimming lessons for children amid 'disgraceful' drowning toll
03:28

Watch: Farm Jam 2020, a two-day celebration of motor and pedal power, hits Winton
01:48

Residents outraged with proposal to build toxic waste management plant in their Canterbury neighbourhood

Kiwis on Air NZ coronavirus evacuation flight from Wuhan to be charged $500