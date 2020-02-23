Helen White to run as Labour's candidate in Auckland Central again

Auckland Employment Law barrister Helen White will again contest the marginal Auckland Central seat for the Labour Party in the election later this year.

Helen White.

Ms White lost to Nationals’s Nikki Kaye three years ago with 11,617 votes (39.83 per cent) to Ms Kaye’s 13,198, who had 45.25 per cent.

"It's an honour to be selected again to contest Auckland Central for Labour. As a local, I know that the people of Auckland Central are benefitting from the progress the Labour-led Government is making, and I’m running to be an MP to continue that progress.

"Under Jacinda Ardern’s leadership, New Zealand is heading in the right direction. Our economy is growing strongly, and we’re investing in great public services. We’re making good progress tackling problems that have been neglected for too long.

"With wages rising and unemployment low, our families are better off. This is something I have seen in my practice. Our economy is performing better than Australia, the UK, and the US. Because we’ve run the economy well we can afford the biggest investment in new infrastructure like roads and rail for more than 20 years.

"With new mental health services, funding for great new schools, hospitals and cancer treatments, record numbers of new state houses and more cops on the beat than ever before, our communities are stronger and safer.

"I'm running to continue that progress and deliver for local people," Ms White said.

Ms White grew up in the seat and works in the area.

"I work in employment law, with a range of union clients, employees and employers. I have watched the effect of lower wages on working people. We're making progress and it's getting better under Labour, but there is still lots to do.