Helen Clark says 'election year politics' are holding up a bubble with the Pacific

Last month, New Zealanders were furious to learn two Kiwi sisters - who Ms Clark dubs Thelma and Louise - were allowed to drive from Auckland to Wellington, only to test positive to Covid-19.



Ms Clark suggests stories like that have reduced public and government appetite to open up to the world.



"I'm very much for bubbles ... the Cooks and Niue are obviously top priority because people are New Zealand citizens," she said.



"All the issues around the quarantine and Thelma and Louise and so on, it's made the government very cautious and I understand that. I've been in politics.



"But if we get past the election there can be more of a conversation about what can be sensibly and safely done."



Ms Clark said the government's overall response had been "fantastic" but urged greater thinking on the medium-term planning.



She authored a report with public health specialist Peter Gluckman and former Air New Zealand boss Rob Fyfe this month which said a long-term closed-off economy was unsustainable.



"New Zealand has a platform to work with. But we have the complication of being 10 weeks from a general election," she said.



"I would hope that somewhere in the background, people are starting to think of how New Zealand navigates the way forward with the pandemic (as it) will possibly run another three to four years."