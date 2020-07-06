Helen Clark says 'election year politics' are holding up a bubble with the Pacific

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark says the time is right to open up New Zealand's borders.
Just not to Australia first, as current leader Jacinda Ardern is planning.
Ms Clark suggests election-year politics and Ms Ardern's cautious approach is the reason New Zealand is yet to open to its 'Realm' countries of the Cook Islands and Niue.
"This could have happened before the school holidays," she told AAP.
The 70-year-old believes the government is eager to preserve its Covid-free status and not create further challenges ahead of the September 19 election.
Though New Zealand is on a 70-day streak without transmission in the community, any pride felt by Kiwis at the world-leading achievement is matched by a nervousness that run could end and the virus could return.
Like Australia, New Zealand has closed its border to foreigners, and is mandating a 14-day isolation for all returning citizens.
Today, health authorities announced a third escapee from isolation in a week.
While each person has been apprehended shortly after absconding, each breach brings anger at the government border regime.
Last month, New Zealanders were furious to learn two Kiwi sisters - who Ms Clark dubs Thelma and Louise - were allowed to drive from Auckland to Wellington, only to test positive to Covid-19.
Ms Clark suggests stories like that have reduced public and government appetite to open up to the world.
"I'm very much for bubbles ... the Cooks and Niue are obviously top priority because people are New Zealand citizens," she said.
"All the issues around the quarantine and Thelma and Louise and so on, it's made the government very cautious and I understand that. I've been in politics.
"But if we get past the election there can be more of a conversation about what can be sensibly and safely done."
Ms Clark said the government's overall response had been "fantastic" but urged greater thinking on the medium-term planning.
She authored a report with public health specialist Peter Gluckman and former Air New Zealand boss Rob Fyfe this month which said a long-term closed-off economy was unsustainable.
"New Zealand has a platform to work with. But we have the complication of being 10 weeks from a general election," she said.
"I would hope that somewhere in the background, people are starting to think of how New Zealand navigates the way forward with the pandemic (as it) will possibly run another three to four years."
Ms Clark's comments come as it was announced today that she was tasked alongside Liberian President Ellen Johnson to lead a panel that would evaluate the World Health Organisation's response to the coronavirus pandemic.