Helen Clark says 'blind if we didn't say gender was in the mix' in not getting top UN job

The former PM believes gender played a role in her rejected bid to become UN secretary general in 2016.
00:18
1
The Australian batsman can be seen piping up at the Proteas' keeper before their dressing room fracas.

Watch: 'You f****** sook' - new vision of Warner v de Kock spat emerges

00:20
2
Cyclone Hola's brought strong winds and rough seas to the island nation, and gusts could reach 160km/h.

Tropical cyclone tracking for NZ after making landfall in Vanuatu - winds of 160km/h possible

3
Stan Walker is comforted by his mother in hospital.

Stan Walker posts touching image of his mother comforting him in hospital as he battles health issues

00:39
4
The quake hit 20km west of the town around 5am, and was nine kilometres deep.

Kaikoura woken by 'moderate' 4.7 magnitude early-morning earthquake, SH1 closed for inspections

00:54
5
Jordan Watson has another hit on his hands, with the hilarious video trending on YouTube.

How to DAD's explanation of difference between Aussies and Kiwis in new vid proving a hit on YouTube

04:10
Mr Morgan says the government should be means testing those claiming their state pension, so only those who need it get it.

Gareth Morgan doesn't want his Super as he turns 65, says NZ needs means-testing

Mr Morgan questions why taxpayers are paying for those who can easily afford to look after themselves.

03:35
The former PM says Jacinda Ardern's ascension to the top job, as an unmarried woman, would have inconceivable when she entered politics.

02:24
The region's State Highway 60 is currently only open to escorted convoys.

Farmers find creative ways out of Cyclone Gita chaos and avoid losing $1 million worth of milk

Kiwi ingenuity is keeping the Golden Bay farmers afloat.

00:15
The Black Caps beat England by five wickets in Dunedin to level the ODI series at 2-2.

'I'll give myself the best chance' - Ross Taylor in race against time for England decider following heroic unbeaten 181

The star battled through injury in Dunedin yesterday as he helped New Zealand chase down England's mammoth 335.



 
