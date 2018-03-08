Helen Clark says being unmarried, female PM at 37 would 'not have been possible' when she entered politics

Helen Clark has this morning conceded Jacinda Ardern's ascension to Prime Minister as a 37-year-old unmarried female would have been unthinkable when she entered politics.

With yesterday marking 125 years of women's suffrage internationally, New Zealand's first elected female Prime Minister reflected on the progress of women's rights during her time in public life.

And it was a case of some forward movement, but not enough.

"In 1981, about a month before the election, Peter and I did get married because people said 'this is a liability'," Ms Clark said of her first campaign to win the Mount Albert. electorate.

"You did feel that pressure, and you didn't want to do anything to damage the party's prospects, or your own prospects, in retaining what was a very safe and loyal Labour constituency.

"So, social attitudes have moved light years since then, and I think that's a very very good thing."

Ms Clark told TVNZ 1's Breakfast that when she entered politics in 1981, "no one even thought about having a woman Prime Minister".

"I went into Parliament when I was 31. At 37 I became a minister, a very junior minister, I was ranked about 17. Well here we are in 2017 and Jacinda at 37 becomes Prime Minister. No that would not have been possible."