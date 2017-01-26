Was Helen Clark pushed from top UN development job?

Helen Clark would have liked to stay for another two years as head of the United Nations Development Programme, sources have told 1 NEWS.

However the UN Security Council felt it was time for a change at the top, according to the sources.

While Ms Clark was not speaking publicly yesterday about her decision, she confirmed to her staff by email that she has told the Secretary General she is preparing to leave her position as Administrator of the UNDP at the end of her second term on April 19.

"It has been a privilege and an honour to lead UNDP for eight years," Ms Clark wrote.

Her move came four months after failing to become UN Secretary General, the role going to Portugal's Antonio Guterres.

It's been a tough few years at the UN Development Programme, with its core funding slashed from $1.5 billion to $600 million.

Ms Clark also oversaw a major re-structure of the organisation.

Former New Zealand ambassador to the UN Terence O'Brien predicts even more tough times ahead for the world body.

"It's going to be even more testing in future because with the new American administration, which has a very uncertain commitment to the United Nations and multilateral system generally, the UN is going to need to be in very good shape," Mr O'Brien said.

Ms Clark has done a good job at the UNDP, he said.

"It reflects well on the country, and so we should be happy even if some might share the disappointment that she couldn't go on a bit longer."

As for Ms Clark's next move, Labour leader Andrew Little says he'd be surprised if she came back to New Zealand and retired.