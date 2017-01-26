 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Was Helen Clark pushed from top UN development job?

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Helen Clark would have liked to stay for another two years as head of the United Nations Development Programme, sources have told 1 NEWS.

NZ diplomat Terence O'Brien says NZ should be happy Clark has done such a good job at the UN.
Source: 1 NEWS

However the UN Security Council felt it was time for a change at the top, according to the sources.

While Ms Clark was not speaking publicly yesterday about her decision, she confirmed to her staff by email that she has told the Secretary General she is preparing to leave her position as Administrator of the UNDP at the end of her second term on April 19.

"It has been a privilege and an honour to lead UNDP for eight years," Ms Clark wrote.

Her move came four months after failing to become UN Secretary General, the role going to Portugal's Antonio Guterres.

It's been a tough few years at the UN Development Programme, with its core funding slashed from $1.5 billion to $600 million.

Ms Clark also oversaw a major re-structure of the organisation.

Former New Zealand ambassador to the UN Terence O'Brien predicts even more tough times ahead for the world body.

"It's going to be even more testing in future because with the new American administration, which has a very uncertain commitment to the United Nations and multilateral system generally, the UN is going to need to be in very good shape," Mr O'Brien said.

Ms Clark has done a good job at the UNDP, he said. 

"It reflects well on the country, and so we should be happy even if some might share the disappointment that she couldn't go on a bit longer."

As for Ms Clark's next move, Labour leader Andrew Little says he'd be surprised if she came back to New Zealand and retired.

"She has got more to give at an international level," he said.

Related

00:40
"She has got more to give at an international level," says the Labour leader as the former PM prepares to quit the UN.

Watch: Andrew Little says he'd be surprised if Helen Clark came back to NZ
01:40
Helen Clark was asked about migration and the response from countries where refugees were arriving.

'A privilege and an honour to lead' - Helen Clark resigns from UN Development Programme

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:40
1
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Graphic video: Breakers player Akil Mitchell suffers horror eye injury during game with Cairns Taipans

00:24
2
Officers found the vehicle abandoned and damaged in Meremere in Waikato last night.

Police car stolen during breath test and set alight

00:54
3
The All Blacks winger and Fatima Savea bust out all the moves to Bruno Mars' hit song That's What I Like.

Watch: Julian Savea 'getting lit with wifey' in romantic Bruno Mars car duet

00:29
4
Roger Federer beat his fellow countryman Stan Wawrinka 7-5, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3 in last night's semi-final.

Video: Smooth Roger Federer manages cheeky smile after fans go bonkers over his Aussie Open semi-final win

03:06
5
Border security was the defining issue of Trump's campaign and the Mexico wall his most high profile promise.

Mexico president cancels Washington visit over Trump's wall tweet

00:51
They haven’t played each other since 1998, and Williams says she’s inspired by Lucic-Baroni’s hard road back to the court.

Watch: Gracious Serena Williams heaps praise on Lucic-Baroni's inspirational comeback from abusive childhood

Williams says she's followed Lucic-Baroni's hard road back to the court.

01:43
The owners today navigated across a sizeable slip on SH1 to retrieve their vehicles, trapped since the 7.8 magnitude quake.

Campervans rescued after two months idle on Kaikoura coast

Their owners today navigated across a sizeable slip on State Highway 1 to retrieve their vehicles.

03:06
Border security was the defining issue of Trump's campaign and the Mexico wall his most high profile promise.

Wall backlash erupts in America: Mexican president considering cancelling US trip

Border security was the defining issue of Trump's campaign.

00:40
The veteran tennis player hasn’t been in a grand slam final for eight years.

Dancing with disbelief! Watch Venus Williams scream in elation after securing Aussie Open finals spot

The veteran tennis player hasn’t been in a grand slam final for eight years.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ