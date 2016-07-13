TODAY |

Helen Clark to launch AUT think tank focusing on sustainability, peace and inclusiveness

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark and Auckland University of Technology are launching a new think tank devoted to researching policies on sustainability, peace and inclusiveness, they announced today.

The Helen Clark Foundation will launch at the campus on March 21.

Ms Clark will serve as the patron of the foundation and is attending the launch event. Katherine Errington, a former New Zealand diplomat, will serve as director of the non-partisan group.

"It will seek to gather, interpret and communicate evidence which can inform solutions to public policy issues," according to a press statement from the think tank that was released today. "Early areas for attention will be environmental challenges, justice policy and drug law reform."

The first research report, which will be distributed during the launch event, will focus on next-generation energy in New Zealand. It looks at the potential for "green hydrogen".

Helen Clark
