TODAY |

Helen Clark Foundation recommends Kiwis vote yes on cannabis referendum

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Crime and Justice
Health

Independent public policy think tank The Helen Clark Foundation released a report tonight recommending that New Zealanders vote yes in the 2020 cannabis referendum.

The report also gave recommendations to the Government on policies around cannabis legalisation in New Zealand, saying it should look at:

• Expunging prior minor cannabis offences from the record and remove past convictions for supply where there was no compounding factor associated with the conviction, such as firearm use or violence.

• Legislate for the regulation of, and access to, a legal cannabis market. Models from both Uruguay and North America should be seriously studied.

• Develop a structure for a legal market which prevents and/or discourages the emergence of large, commercial, for-profit cannabis producers and retailers.

• Ensure that the needs of the individuals and communities most affected by the current policy of prohibition on cannabis use are carefully considered when implementing and monitoring the legal market, and that these communities have equitable access to becoming producers and retailers within the legal market.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kiwis may soon be able to grow the plant legally in their own backyards. Source: 1 NEWS

In the report's conclusion, it claims criminalising cannabis causes social inequity and a drain on police resources.

"Prohibition-based policy approaches have not eradicated and cannot eradicate cannabis consumption and supply in New Zealand.

"Criminalising these is an inappropriate use of justice system resources, and there is significant evidence that the current approach is profoundly unjust to Māori.

"We believe it is better to take that burden from the police by legalising and regulating.

"New Zealand needs to treat cannabis use as a public health and social issue rather than a criminal one."

The Helen Clark Foundation is based at the Auckland University of Technology.

The full report can be read here.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Miss Clark told TVNZ1’s Q+A New Zealand needs to look at other countries as she says the current cannabis policies are not working. Source: Q+A
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Crime and Justice
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:59
Helen Clark Foundation recommends Kiwis vote yes on cannabis referendum
2
Air NZ passenger unhappy after airline refuses to change name on ticket after measles warning
3
Jenny-May Clarkson comes to John Campbell's rescue during on-air malfunction
4
US Catholic school removes Harry Potter books over risk they may conjure evil spirits
5
Horror results of national litter audit spark calls for action
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:51

Teen testifies that defendant put hand down his pants while posing for photo at Labour Party camp

Subdivision developers fined $42,000 for contaminating Clutha River

Ex-minister demands Crown apology to Māori beaten as children for speaking te reo

Air NZ passenger unhappy after airline refuses to change name on ticket after measles warning