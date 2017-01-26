Helen Clark eyes another top job

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark is reported to be on the shortlist to head a global organisation that fights diseases.

Source: 1 NEWS

The New York Times reports that Ms Clark is one of three finalists to become the director of the Global Fund to fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

Donor countries support the fund, which receives around $5 billion a year.

Ms Clark is standing down from her current position with the UN when her term ends in April.

She's been head of its Development Programme for eight years.