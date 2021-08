Former Prime Minister Helen Clark was a panellist on the ABC’s Q+A programme last night.

She said she does not think New Zealand's zero tolerance approach to the virus will change anytime soon.

The former PM also spoke about vaccine distribution and inequality.

"We don’t have enough vaccines in total being produced in the world."

Clark also said she is "on the pessimistic side" of whether life will return to normal.