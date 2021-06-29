Heavy swells to have worst impacts between now and tomorrow morning

Heavy swells hitting Wellington's South Coast are expected to have the worst impacts between now and 3am tomorrow morning.

The latest data from MetService shows the swells are likely to reach a height of about 6.5 metres overnight.

MetService said waves of more than 10m had already been recorded.

They are expected to reduce in size after 3am tomorrow.

An Emergency Mobile Alert was sent to people who lived from 53 to 194 Breaker Bay Rd, requiring them to evacuate, although some have been reluctant.

"Police, along with emergency response staff, have door knocked each of the houses in that area advising people to leave immediately," Wellington Region Emergency Management Office's Jeremy Holmes said.



"We are aware that some residents have expressed concern about the safety of their properties overnight, but we can assure residents along Breaker Bay Road that a Police presence will be there throughout the night, and no one will be let through those checkpoints."

The next high tide is expected at 9am tomorrow.

Earlier today, a state of emergency was declared for Wellington's South Coast by Mayor Andy Foster.

A statement from the mayor's office explains the emergency declaration is to allow for the pre-emptive evacuation of properties in Breaker Bay.

According to the statement, those homes are, "expected to take the brunt of the Southerly swell and storm expected at high tide tonight (around 9pm)".

MetService and NIWA both forecast swells of six metres or more, outlining the massive waves could pose a "significant risk to life and property".

"There will be road blocks at the Wahine Memorial Park and the Pass of Branda – at the northern and southern entrances to Breaker Bay - after that time to prevent people entering the area.



"People who are evacuated are asked to stay with family and friends outside the evacuation zones in the first instance. If people are stuck, they can contact the Wellington City Council on 499-4444."

Cars travelling on the road as large waves pick up in Eastbourne, Lower Hutt. Source: 1 NEWS

Despite the evacuation notice, some Breaker Bay residents are staying to ride out the storm surge.

"We're not too worried," one resident told 1 NEWS as he helped sandbag fences of waterfront properties.

Another man said he has been through a few of these situations before and the sea has never reached his doors.

"I'm still deciding whether to evacuate, they usually get to the fence and that’s about it."

Last night, all InterIslander and Bluebridge ferries were cancelled for today.