Heavy snow warning now lifted after polar blast turned Otago into winter wonderland

Parts of the South Island have experienced a chilly and snowy Saturday as white powder blanketed the countryside.

Snow is coating the ground in many Otago locations including Queenstown, Cromwell and Dunedin and is expected to fall on the North Island's Desert Road.

According to MetService, the Desert Road will experience snow showers, with up to 4cm of snow possible to accumulate until 1pm and then an extra 1cm between 4-7pm. Snow has fallen today on Mt Ruapehu.

MetService has now lifted its severe weather warning for the far south of the South Island and Otago region.

Weather pics and videos have been flooding into 1 NEWS today, with the cold snap being enjoyed by some of our furry friends.

A team of Alaskan Malamutes enjoying the snow in Central Otago today. Source: Rose Voice

A canine companion braving the weather near Arrowtown. Source: Peter Campbell

Queenston Airport is all systems go after snow earlier this morning caused flight disruptions with some flights cancelled and many delayed to and from the region.

NZTA have issued area warnings for several State Highways, telling motorists chains must be carried.

To check if a road you intend to travel on is affected, click here.