Heavy snow warning for Marlborough as wintry blast moves up the country

1 NEWS
A wintry blast is making its way up the country, with heavy snowfall in the South Island overnight.

Motorists were caught in snowfall on the Crown Range, with traffic almost at a standstill.      

The snow has affected multiple roads in the South Island this morning, with warnings issued for:

  • State Highway 85, from Ranfurly to Alexandra 
  • State Highway 73, from Arthur's Pass to Otira 
  • State Highway 94, from Te Anau to Milford Sound
  • State Highway 8, from Cromwell to Omarama 
  • State Highway 8, from Fairlie to Twizel

It's good news for skiers who have suffered through a mild winter, weatherman Matty McLean says.

MetService has since issued a heavy snow and rain warning for North Canterbury and Marlborough. 

Strong, cold southerlies could bring heavy rain to the regions this morning and early afternoon. Rain and snow are expected to ease in the south.

The heavy snow warning is in place for Marlborough south of Ward, including the Kaikoura Ranges, and the Canterbury High Country above 500 metres north of the Waimakariri River. 

There are warnings on several South Island state highways.
