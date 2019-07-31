Heavy snow warning for Marlborough as wintry blast moves up the country

A wintry blast is making its way up the country, with heavy snowfall in the South Island overnight.

MetService has since issued a heavy snow and rain warning for North Canterbury and Marlborough.



Strong, cold southerlies could bring heavy rain to the regions this morning and early afternoon. Rain and snow are expected to ease in the south.



The heavy snow warning is in place for Marlborough south of Ward, including the Kaikoura Ranges, and the Canterbury High Country above 500 metres north of the Waimakariri River.



