 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Heavy snow warning issued for central North Island as chilly weather sets in

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Heavy snow and occasional rain is expected for parts of the central plateau overnight as a wintry chill hits the country.

A winter landscape from New Zealand National Park

North Island's Desert Road (file picture).

Source: istock.com

The MetService has issued a road snowfall warning for State Highway 1 Desert Road from midnight tonight to 8am tomorrow morning.

A snow level of 700 metres is expected overnight.

One to three centimetres of snow may accumulate on the road above 700 metres during this time.

Snow is also expected for Rimutaka Hill Road (State Highway 2), with snow reaching up to 500 metres in height.

Meanwhile, gales are forecast to spread up the country today, then slowly ease on Monday.

A severe weather watch has been issued for Gisborne, Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa, Wellington, Marlborough, Christchurch and Canterbury through to Monday.

A strong wind watch continues for the Hawke's Bay, Gisborne, Marlborough, Wellington and Wairarapa today and tomorrow.

MetService say the severe weather watch is for the possibility that southerly gales may become severe in exposed coastal areas at times from Banks Peninsula to East Cape.

To find out the weather in your area over the weekend, click here.
 

Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Man and heavily-pregnant woman involved in accident after collision with stag in Dunedin

00:44
2
Hansen’s mid-season camps have disrupted the Kiwi Super Rugby season.

'Everyone's gotta make a sacrifice' – Steve Hansen hits back at All Blacks' camp critics

3
Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy explains a new campaign to stamp out racism in NZ.

Dame Susan Devoy asks other staff to 'do the right thing' and step aside


4
A winter landscape from New Zealand National Park

Heavy snow warning issued for central North Island as chilly weather sets in

5
Labour is promising a $2000 award for the best trades pupil in every secondary school.

PM behind industry's push to get thousands of people into trades

A winter landscape from New Zealand National Park

Heavy snow warning issued for central North Island as chilly weather sets in

MetService has issued a road snowfall warning for State Highway 1 Desert Road from midnight tonight to 8am tomorrow morning.

06:25
Our reporter Whena Owen with this investigation into the state of homelessness in Hamilton City.

Hamilton 'absolutely not' over peak of homelessness - politicians under pressure for those needing emergency housing

Hamilton Nightshelter's Peter Humphries said they've had the busiest month, ever. Whena Owens investigates the state of homelessness in Hamilton City.

The Anglican Church commissioned the survey, which overwhelmingly showed people want action.

Derelict Christchurch buildings in council 'crosshairs'

Christchurch Council says 30 derelict buildings or sites are holding up the central city's regeneration.

Property generic.

New stats to give fuller picture on overseas property buyers

Changes to property transfer figures will give a fuller picture on overseas buyers, according to Stats NZ.

02:01
There is growing concern NZ companies still lack culpability for work-related deaths after Pike River and the CTV building collapse.

'Are you waiting for another disaster?' - Pressure mounts on Government to introduce corporate manslaughter law

A significant overhaul of the Crimes Act is expected late next year.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 