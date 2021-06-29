Heavy snow, transport disruption, big waves as Antarctic blast hits NZ

Wellingtonians are being asked to brace for the worst tidal storm the capital has seen in eight years, according to forecasts.

MetService issued a heavy swell warning for Wellington’s south coast this morning. It warns of high-energy southerly swells, which could last up to 16 seconds at a time, rising to four metres this morning, and six metres this evening.

Snow in Queenstown. Source: Supplied

High tide is expected from about 8.30am and at 9pm today, with the highest risk period at those times. The warning is in place until 11pm tomorrow.

In preparation, all InterIslander and Bluebridge ferries are cancelled today.

Wellington Region Emergency Management is warning some people may need to evacuate. Regional manager Jeremy Holmes told RNZ people living close to the coastline should be prepared for the possibility of flooding and damage to property.

Waves picking up in Ōwhiro Bay, Wellington. Source: 1 NEWS

There is a heavy snow watch for the Remutaka Ranges near Wellington. It follows heavy hail and thunder at about 2am in Wellington city.

As the Arctic blast continues to hit New Zealand, in the South Island there is a heavy snow watch for the Canterbury Plains, Otago, Christchurch and Southland.

Snow is expected to fall down to 100 metres in these areas, and accumulations may approach warning amounts of above 200 metres.

Three flights out of Queenstown Airport have been cancelled so far, and others delayed, because of the significant snowfall.

A road snowfall warning has also been issued for the Napier-Taupo Road, Desert Road, Remutaka Hill Road, Lindis Pass, Crown Range Road, Milford Road and the Dunedin to Waitati Highway.

Spectacular snowy scenes in the South Island. Source: Supplied