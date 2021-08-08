TODAY |

Heavy snow, severe gales forecast for parts of the country

Source:  1 NEWS

Significant snowfall has forced some of the South Island’s main arterial routes closed, with more on the way. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Heavy snow is forecast in northern Canterbury and Marlborough as well as the North Island. Source: 1 NEWS

State Highway 8, Burkes Pass, from Lake Pukaki to Tekapo, has been closed until further notice, with snow and icy conditions prompting Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to block it off.  

However, as the South Island and lower North Island landscape morphs into a winter wonderland, the weather conditions are likely to cause headaches for commuters.

MetService has issued a swarm of heavy wind and snow warnings, with North Canterbury up through to Marlborough and Taihape faced with a heavy snow warning. 

Three major passes have now been shut off as Burkes Pass, SH8, joins Lewis Pass, SH7, and Porters Pass, SH73. 

SH94, Milford Road, remains open at this stage but motorists should adjust their driving to suit the conditions. 

Oxford, Canterbury blanketed in fluffy white snow. Source: 1 NEWS

There is also a heavy snow watch for Nelson and South Canterbury. 

For more information on road closures see the MetService website.

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Crushing' deportation to NZ after four decades in Australia
2
Families of teens killed in Timaru crash wake to 'nightmare that won't go away'
3
Smith reveals why he didn't lead out ABs in 100th Test
4
Heavy snow, severe gales forecast for parts of the country
5
Three resign from West Coast Conservation Board over Ngai Tahu conflict
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Goodfellow remains National Party president, Carter resigns

'Terrible tragedy' - Five teens die in Timaru crash

ACT criticises setting aside 400 MIQ rooms for expo attendees

'Number of people' dead after car crashes in Timaru, police say