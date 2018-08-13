Heavy snow possible for Gisborne and Hawke's Bay as storm front approaches North Island

Heavy rain, strong winds and possible snow are set to batter parts of the country today and tomorrow.

A front, preceded by a moist and strong northerly flow, is forecast to move across central and northern New Zealand today and tomorrow, MetService said in a statement.



The front will bring with it a period of heavy rain to northern and western areas, strong winds to parts of the central region, and possible heavy snow to parts of Gisborne and Hawke's Bay.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Taupō, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula, the Bay of Plenty from Opotiki downwards, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Richmond Ranges and the Marlborough Sounds.

Meanwhile, a heavy snow watch is in place for Hawke's Bay, the Gisborne Ranges north of Napier and south of Gisborne City.

A strong wind watch is in place for Wairarapa south of Featherston, Wellington and the Marlborough Sounds.