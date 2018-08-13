TODAY |

Heavy snow possible for Gisborne and Hawke's Bay as storm front approaches North Island

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Weather News

Heavy rain, strong winds and possible snow are set to batter parts of the country today and tomorrow.

A front, preceded by a moist and strong northerly flow, is forecast to move across central and northern New Zealand today and tomorrow, MetService said in a statement.

The front will bring with it a period of heavy rain to northern and western areas, strong winds to parts of the central region, and possible heavy snow to parts of Gisborne and Hawke's Bay.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Taupō, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula, the Bay of Plenty from Opotiki downwards, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Richmond Ranges and the Marlborough Sounds.

Meanwhile, a heavy snow watch is in place for Hawke's Bay, the Gisborne Ranges north of Napier and south of Gisborne City.

A strong wind watch is in place for Wairarapa south of Featherston, Wellington and the Marlborough Sounds.



 

A person holds an umbrella during rainy weather.
A person holds an umbrella during rainy weather. Source: Pexels.com
More From
New Zealand
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:26
Whena Owen has this report on the everyday place names that are a reminder of past injustices.
Call for street names honouring colonial officers who led attacks on Māori to be changed - 'We’re surrounded by terrorists'
2
Facebook site evacuated after mail tests positive for deadly nerve agent sarin
3
A person holds an umbrella during rainy weather.
Heavy snow possible for Gisborne and Hawke's Bay as storm front approaches North Island
4
Volunteers are trying to clean up decades of rubbish after a huge storm washed a landfill down a world heritage site on the West Coast.
Defence Force to send large contingent to help clean up West Coast landfill rubbish
5
The blindside flanker’s admission that he was not up to international rugby was praised by the All Blacks coach.
Hansen applauds Squire for 'courageous' decision, has forthright words for snubbed Akira Ioane
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Multiple agencies responding to potential oil spill near Three Kings Islands
05:41
Harvard Kennedy School senior fellow Scott Ratzan discussed the spread of misinformation online.

Health expert calls for social media, search engines to combat anti-vax movement
"New residential land under development in Auckland, New Zealand. Shortages of housing in the city means new subdivisions are quickly filled. Shortage of housing is also leading to high house prices. This is Kensington Park north of Auckland. Modern infill compact housing."

House price growth flat across New Zealand, as Auckland values continue to fall
01:17

Rush hour chaos in Wellington after train derailment halts all trains, impacts buses and up to 20,000 commuters