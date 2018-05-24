 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Heavy snow forecast for parts of South Island, strong winds expected in parts of both islands

share

Matty Mclean 

ONE News Reporter

Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest forecast.
Source: Breakfast

Related

Weather News

Matt McLean

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

03:37
1
MetServices’s Georgina Griffiths says this week’s chill is set to stay, in what’s predicted to be the coldest winter in years.

'Shock to the system' - Kiwis warned to brace for coldest winter 'for quite some time'

2
This week we discuss the regional fuel tax, which combined with the National fuel tax will see Aucklanders paying 20 cents more a litre for petrol.

Fuel company offers 'some relief' from record petrol prices with 12 cents off - but it's only temporary

00:42
3
Ms Skirpal and her father, a former Russian spy, were poisoned in Salisbury,England in March.

'Devastating changes thrust upon me' - Yulia Skripal talks about poison attack on herself and Russian spy father

4
People wanted over Auckland train station assault

Do you know these people? Auckland cops hunting trio after man sitting at train station suffered 'savage' beating, left with fractured eye socket

00:25
5
Dennison told Kimmel he was doing school work before the show, working on his Te Reo Maori and 'maths' homework.

Watch: 'Did you say meth?' – Deadpool 2 star Julian Dennison's Kiwi accent mocked by US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel

00:51
Snow and ice has forced the closure of the Desert Rd and the Crown Range road.

Watch: Snow transforms parts of deep south into night-time winter wonderland as big chill hits the country

TVNZ1 Breakfast viewers have sent in photos of the snow falling where they are.

03:37
MetServices’s Georgina Griffiths says this week’s chill is set to stay, in what’s predicted to be the coldest winter in years.

'Shock to the system' - Kiwis warned to brace for coldest winter 'for quite some time'

MetServices’s Georgina Griffiths says this week’s chill is set to stay, in what’s predicted to be the coldest winter in years.

02:30

Wintry weather brings snow and ice forcing closure of Desert Road and Crown Range road

Wintry conditions are affecting motorists in both the North Island and the South Island.

This week we discuss the regional fuel tax, which combined with the National fuel tax will see Aucklanders paying 20 cents more a litre for petrol.

Fuel company offers 'some relief' from record petrol prices with 12 cents off - but it's only temporary

The discount today and until midday tomorrow is nationwide.

00:17
The 17-year-old appeared in court today, accused of the manslaughter of Goran Milosavljevic.

Identity of teenager accused of killing South Auckland Countdown security guard to stay hidden - judge worried he won't get fair trial

The 17-year-old was charged earlier this month after Goran Milosacljevic died from injuries he got while on the job at the Papakura supermarket.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 