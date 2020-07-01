TODAY |

Heavy snow expected to hit North Island's Desert Road tonight

Source:  1 NEWS

Snow is falling on the Desert Road in the North Island, with heavy snow expected tonight and snow showers on the way tomorrow morning. 

Snow next to the North Island's Desert Road on Wednesday, July 1. Source: 1 NEWS

MetService says the snow fall is expected to be heavy throughout this evening.

Five to 10cm of snow is expected on SH1 Desert Rd until 9pm, settling on the road above 800 metres.

Snow showers are also forecast forThursday morning.

Between 2am and midday tomorrow, MetService advises a further 1 to 3cm may accumulate above 600 metres south of the summit with lesser amounts to 400 metres.

