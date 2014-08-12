Heavy snow closes roads in central North Island

Motorists travelling around the central North Island should expect delays today with several major highways closed due to heavy snow.

Road closed

Snow has also closed State Highway 1 between Taihape and Rangipo (Desert Road), as well as State Highway 49 between Waiouru and Tohunga Junction in Ohakune.

There is a detour in place via State Highway 3 Whanganui, State Highway 4 Raetihi, State Highway 47 and State Highway 46 Tongariro.

MetService is forecasting snow through until midday.

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time.

Meanwhile, there are no road closures in the South Island, but some areas have been reduced to 30km/h limits.

The speed limit on State Highway 94, between Mandeville and Riversdale, has been temporarily reduced to 30km/h due to flooding. Caution is advised along the route.

State Highway 65, between Shenandoah and Maruia, has also been temporarily reduced to 30km/h, with drivers urged to take extra care.