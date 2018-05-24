 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Heavy snow blankets Central Otago as big chill hits New Zealand

share

Source:

1 NEWS

In the North Island snow and ice forced the closure of the Desert Road.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

03:37
1
MetServices’s Georgina Griffiths says this week’s chill is set to stay, in what’s predicted to be the coldest winter in years.

'Shock to the system' - Kiwis warned to brace for coldest winter 'for quite some time'

00:22
2
Ms Ardern was asked how the public would be informed of the arrival.

Video: The charming moment Jacinda Adern is caught off-guard with reporter’s question about baby’s arrival


01:43
3

Listen: Simon Barnett reveals wife Jodi has a brain tumour, as he struggles to hold back the tears on air - 'I get so scared'


00:25
4
Dennison told Kimmel he was doing school work before the show, working on his Te Reo Maori and 'maths' homework.

Most watched: 'Did you say meth?' – Deadpool 2 star Julian Dennison's Kiwi accent mocked by talk show host Jimmy Kimmel

5

Blues hooker James Parsons says banned Owen Franks never apologised to him over incident

00:22
Ms Ardern was asked how the public would be informed of the arrival.

Video: The charming moment Jacinda Adern is caught off-guard with reporter’s question about baby’s arrival

"Actually I haven't even thought about how I'm going to inform my mother," the PM said.

01:09
A thick layer of snow covers Queenstown after a chilly week across NZ – and residents are largely pleased.

Watch: 'The snow is awesome' - Tourists and locals make the most of May dumping of white powder around Queenstown

However, the last few days' dump has created very slippery, dangerous roads around the tourist town.

00:36
Trevor Mallard asked "for how long?", then moved onto the next question during Question Time.

Most watched video: 'Nah, I'm leaving' – exasperated Paula Bennett ditches Parliament after spat with Speaker Mallard

The National Party deputy got fed-up with the Speaker and decided to leave the House rather than continue to debate.


Auckland police officer should not have tasered man in the back, IPCA finds

The man who was tasered suffered facial injuries and was knocked unconscious when he fell to the ground after tasering.

Snow in central Otago.

Photos: Snow-hit Kiwis share their breathtaking photos of picturesque (and freezing) Central Otago on social media

The big chill this week is forecast to continue.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 