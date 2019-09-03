TODAY |

Heavy rain, winds close to gale force forecast for Auckland today

A volatile first Tuesday of spring is in store weather-wise for the upper North Island today with rain and strong winds forecast in places.

A complex low is expected to move over the upper North Island today, according to MetService, bringing northeasterly gales and heavy rain to the region.

A strong wind watch is in force for Auckland, and heavy rain watches are in force for Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula and western Bay of Plenty.

A heavy rain watch is inplace for Northland from 11am until 11pm today and for Auckland and Great Barrier Island from 4pm today until 4am tomorrow.

There's also a heavy rain watch in place for the Coromandel Peninsula from 5pm today until 11am tomorrow and for Bay of Plenty west of Whakatane, including Rotorua from 11pm today unitl 3pm tomorrow.

MetService has also put in place a strong wind watch from 4pm today until 4am tomorrow for Auckland and Great Barrier Island.

"Northeast winds may approach severe gale in exposed places at times, mainly north of Auckland Airport," MetService says.

MetService also advises there's a possibility of coastal inundation in areas exposed to strong northeast winds in the upper North Island due to higher than normal tides.

Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has this Tuesday morning forecast. Source: Breakfast
