Heavy rain watches in place for northern and eastern regions of North Island

Heavy rain watches are in force for northern and eastern parts of the North Island and eastern Marlborough from tonight right through to the weekend.

An umbrella in the rain. Source: istock.com

A front is expected to move over the upper North Island tonight and tomorrow, bringing brief heavy northeasterly rain to northern areas.

A complex low is then forecast to move onto the North Island on Sunday, bringing the risk of heavy easterly rain to eastern regions of the North Island and upper South Island.

A heavy rain watch is in place for the north and east of Northland for eight hours from 10pm, with another period of heavy rain likely tomorrow evening to early Sunday morning.

Heavy rain watches are also in place for the Coromandel Peninsula from 5am tomorrow through to 2pm, for the Bay of Plenty from 11am for 24 hours, Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay from 5pm for 19 hours.

The southern and central ranges of Hawke's Bay, and the coastal hills south of Napier also have watches in place for 12 hours from 9am to 9pm on Sunday.

Further heavy rain is also possible for the two regions on Monday morning.