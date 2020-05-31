Heavy rain warnings in place for northern parts of both islands

Wet and windy weather is forecast to end the Queen's Birthday weekend for parts of the country, with a complex low pressure system expected to affect northern and central New Zealand today and Monday.



A person standing in a storm underneath an umbrella. Source: istock.com

Heavy rain is forecast for northern parts of the North Island and northern parts of the South Island, with gales expected in Northland, Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula, according to MetService.



The weather service says it could have a significant impact on people celebrating the long weekend, particularly those participating in outdoor activities such as camping.

Localised flooding and damaging winds are possible in the areas covered by the watches and warnings.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for northwest Nelson, and now includes Northland and the Coromandel Peninsula. Heavy rain watches remain in force for northern Westland, Buller, the Richmond Range and northern Auckland.

The warning is in place for Northland through to 1pm tomorrow while it is in place from 6am tomorrow through to 9am on Tuesday for the Coromandel Peninsula.

In addition, a strong wind watch for Northland has been upgraded to an orange warning. The strong wind watch continues for Auckland, and now includes the Coromandel Peninsula.

