Heavy rain warnings in place for much of central North Island, rivers monitored for flooding

Heavy rain warnings are in place for much of the central North Island with Civil Defence continuing to monitor the Whanganui and Manawatu rivers for flooding.

Gisborne and the Wairoa district are expected to get heavy rain, up to 30mm an hour at its peak, today, MetService says.

Wairarapa, Taruarua and Hawke's Bay have already experienced heavy rain overnight.

The Whanganui River levels have slowly dropped overnight and are predicted to continue to do so today, Civil Defence says.

The river's flood barriers were activated yesterday as a precautionary measure but Horizons Regional Council corporate and governance group manager Craig Grant says there is no concern for a breach.

"With the peak occurring overnight, we felt the barriers provided some assurance. We will continue to monitor the situation," he said.

The Manawatu River is also closely watched, with the river peaking at 4.3m at 2am on Friday.

Horizons staff are on standby in case the Motua floodgates need opening later in the day.