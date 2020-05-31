Heavy rain warnings for Coromandel, East Coast

Some wet weather is on the way overnight, with heavy rain and strong winds forecast for parts of the country.

A person standing in a storm underneath an umbrella. Source: istock.com

The Coromandel Peninsula can expect 30 to 50 mm of rain overnight, according to MetService.

In Gisborne, north of Tolaga Bay around the Ranges, rain is forecast from tonight to early tomorrow afternoon. Between 120 to 150 mm of rain is predicted, with peak rates at 10 to 20 mm an hour.

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Motorists in both parts of the country are asked to watch for surface flooding and slips.