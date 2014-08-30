Heavy rain warnings and strong winds set to batter many parts of New Zealand today

Heavy rain and strong winds are set to batter parts of New Zealand today, with weather warnings and watches in place.

Source: 1 NEWS

MetService says a front is forecast to move east across the country, with a low deepening near East Cape tonight, before moving away to the southeast.

A heavy rain warning is now in place for many parts of the North Island including Northland, the Coromandel Peninsula and the Bay of Plenty west of Kawerau and the northwest ranges of Nelson in the south.



In Northland, a further 30 to 50mm of rain is expected to accumulate on top of what has already fallen.

MetService says driving conditions could be hazardous, with the possibility of streams and rivers rising rapidly, and surface flooding and slips occurring.

The bad weather in Auckland has already hit this morning, with "blustery northeasterlies" accompanying the rain. At 8am MetService said winds were blowing at 81km per hour on the Harbour Bridge.

Meanwhile, a strong wind watch is in place for the Bay of Plenty east of Whakatāne and Gisborne for much of today. Winds may approach severe gale at times.