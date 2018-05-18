TODAY |

Heavy rain warning for Gisborne, wind warnings for Northland, Auckland, and Coromandel Peninsula

Source:  1 NEWS

A heavy rain warning is in place for Gisborne, with strong wind warnings and watches remaining in place for Northland, Auckland, and Coromandel Peninsula.

Rain (file picture). Source: istock.com

The heavy rain warning for Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay is in place from 1pm today through to 8am tomorrow, Metservice said.

It comes as a complex low-pressure system affecting northern Aotearoa is expected to slowly move northwards this evening and tomorrow.

A heavy rain watch has been lifted for Northland but coastal inundation remained possible in eastern coastal areas of Northland, Great Barrier Island, and Coromandel Peninsula.

Winds may approach severe gale in exposed places of Auckland, north of the Whangaparaoa Peninsula, including Great Barrier Island, and the Coromandel Peninsula, with the strong wind warning in place for both regions through until 10pm tonight.

