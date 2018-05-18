Heavy rain warning for Gisborne, wind warnings for Northland, Auckland, and Coromandel Peninsula

A heavy rain warning is in place for Gisborne, with strong wind warnings and watches remaining in place for Northland, Auckland, and Coromandel Peninsula.

Rain (file picture). Source: istock.com

The heavy rain warning for Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay is in place from 1pm today through to 8am tomorrow, Metservice said.

It comes as a complex low-pressure system affecting northern Aotearoa is expected to slowly move northwards this evening and tomorrow.

A heavy rain watch has been lifted for Northland but coastal inundation remained possible in eastern coastal areas of Northland, Great Barrier Island, and Coromandel Peninsula.