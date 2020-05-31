TODAY |

Heavy rain, thunderstorms forecast for northern and central parts of country from tomorrow

Heavy rain watches are in place with rain and squally thunderstorms forecast for northern and central parts of New Zealand from tomorrow afternoon.

An active front over the Tasman Sea is expected to move southeast across northern and central New Zealand from tomorrow afternoon to early Monday morning, bringing a period of heavy northerly rain and squally thunderstorms to upper parts of the North Island and northwest Nelson, according to MetService.

A heavy rain watch is now in place for Northland, northern and eastern parts of Auckland including Great Barrier Island, the Coromandel Peninsula, the Bay of Plenty east and west of Opotiki, Mount Taranaki and Nelson west of Motueka.

The watches are in place in for Northland and Auckland from 3pm and 4pm respectively through to Sunday night. The watches for the remaining areas of the North Island and Nelson are for tomorrow evening through to Monday morning.

People have been advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts on the MetService website. 


