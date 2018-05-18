TODAY |

Heavy rain, strong winds to hit parts of the country today, Saturday

An average start to the weekend weather-wise is expected for parts of New Zealand, with heavy rain and strong winds forecast for today and tomorrow. 

MetService says a series of fronts are expected to affect central and southern New Zealand, bringing periods of heavy rain and strong north to northwesterly winds.

Heavy rain warnings are now in place in Fiordland, the ranges of Westland south of Otira, and the Canterbury headwaters.

MetService has also put strong wind warnings in place for Wellington, Canterbury High Country, inland Marlborough including the Sounds and southern Wairarapa.

There is a heavy rain watch for the headwaters of the Otago Lakes and Rivers, the ranges of Westland north of Otira, the ranges of Buller, and the Tararua Range.

Rain (file picture). Source: istock.com
