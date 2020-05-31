TODAY |

Heavy rain, strong winds forecast for Northland and parts of South Island

Source:  1 NEWS

Heavy rain has been forecast for Northland and parts of the west and north of the South Island from late tomorrow. 

A person standing in a storm underneath an umbrella. Source: istock.com

An active front over the Tasman Sea is expected to move southeastwards from late Tuesday to Wednesday, bringing with it rain and strong northeasterly winds to many parts of the country, according to MetService.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Northland, the ranges of Westland, the northwest ranges of Nelson and northwest Marlborough. 

People have been advised to stay up to date with the latest forecasts on the MetService website.

