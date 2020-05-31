TODAY |

Heavy rain, strong winds forecast for lower North Island, most of South Island

Heavy rain watches will be in place for the west of the South Island from tomorrow, with strong winds also expected in the lower North Island and most of the east of the South Island.

Metservice says a number of cold fronts, preceded by strong northwesterlies, are forecast to track northeast across the South Island and lower North Island from the Tasman Sea from today to early Tuesday. 

The fronts are expected to bring periods of heavy rain in the Buller ranges and Westland north of Otira. Heavy rain watches in the region are in place from tomorrow afternoon until Tuesday night.

Strong wind watches are in place in Marlborough from tomorrow evening, and Central Otago, Southern Lakes, Dunedin, Clutha, Southland and Stewart Island from tomorrow morning. 

Exposed regions of the Canterbury High Country, Wellington, and Wairarapa can expect severe gale gusts up to 120 km/hr.

People have been advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts on the MetService website.

