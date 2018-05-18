Heavy rain, strong wind and thunderstorms forecast to hit parts of New Zealand

Heavy rain is forecast to hit parts of the country today, with strong winds and thunderstorms are also likely.

Rain (file picture). Source: istock.com

MetService released a Severe Weather Watch for heavy rain in the west of the South Island and the lower North Island today.

The heavy rain could also see thunderstorms in those areas.

Winds could possibly reach gale strength in Wellington, Wairarapa including the Tararua District and the Marlborough Sounds.

The rain watch is in place for Taranaki, Tararua Range, Western ranges of Nelson and Buller and Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound.