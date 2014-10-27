TODAY |

Heavy rain, strong gales set to batter parts of New Zealand

Source:  1 NEWS

Some wet and windy weather is on the way for New Zealand with heavy rain and strong winds forecast to hit parts of the country.

File image of a puddle.

Southland and east Otago can expect heavy rain, while severe gales are possible for parts of both the North and South Islands over the next day, according to MetService.

Wind and rain should ease Tuesday morning for the south of the South Island, with heavy rain watches remaining in place for Southland and eastern Otago, and a wind watch is in force for Otago.

MetService says a trough and low are forecast to move eastwards across the southern North Island tomorrow with a strong wind watch for coastal areas of Waikato, Waitomo and Taranaki, and also the Tararua District and Hawkes Bay south of Napier.

People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any watches are upgraded to warnings, or different areas are added.

New Zealand
Weather News
Dunedin and Otago
Southland
Hawke's Bay
