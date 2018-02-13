Heavy rain soaks Northland, thunderstorms and surface flooding expected

Heavy rain in Northland has a slip, with rain not expected to ease until later today.

The area is under a Severe Weather Warning, according to MetService, with more heavy rain, thunderstorms and downpours expected.

"Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous," a statement from MetService said.

Between 70-100mm of rain, "possibly more", could fall until 7pm today.

NZTA reported a slip closed SH11, south of Opua this morning.