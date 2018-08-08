 

Heavy rain, severe winds, thunderstorms could hit central parts of New Zealand today

A severe weather watch has been issued by MetService this morning, with gales and heavy rain forecast for central and southern parts of New Zealand.

A front is moving slowly over the South Island up to the North Island today, with the risk that accumulated rainfall in central regions may approach warning amounts by this evening.

In particular, the following areas are expected to receive heavy rain throughout today: northern Westland, Buller, northwest Nelson, Marlborough from the Sounds to the Richmond Range, Mount Taranaki today, and in Fiordland.

MetService is also predicting northerly winds may approach severe gale strength this afternoon and early evening in exposed parts of Taranaki, Wellington and Marlborough.

All of the severe weather warnings above will have passed by 9pm tonight, when the northerly front moves east overnight. 

There is also a risk of thunderstorms behind the front moving across the upper South Island and onto the North Island from this afternoon.

A few lightning strikes have already been recorded out to the west of the South Island this morning.

To get specifics on when the heavy rain watch, and the strong wind watch, begin and end for each region in this list visit MetService.

Rain road
Rural New Zealand road on a wet day (file picture). Source: istock.com
Grey roofs and dreary paint jobs are sucking the joy out of New Zealand’s suburbs, says renowned Kiwi architect Roger Walker.

"I can’t understand why colour is gradually disappearing from our lives," the New Zealand Order of Merit recipient said this morning on TVNZ1’s Breakfast. "Maybe it’s symptomatic of some deeper malaise, and that’s what concerns me."

Mr Walker, who has earned a reputation for his against-the-grain architectural designs dating back to the 1960s, fondly remembered the colourful roofs in Hamilton when he was a child. They spoke to the individuality he has always associated with "the Kiwi way of life", he said.

"So this creeping uniformity to me is a worry because it speaks of a sort of rising conservatism," he explained.

"I don’t know if it is because our lives are so complicated with filling in forms and health and safety and all the other issues – we’re perhaps getting a little too gloomy."

He has put his money where his mouth is, painting his own home in the Wellington suburb of Thorndon pink and green – a mix so bright that it has caused some consternation among the local historical society and prompted his own son to ask: "Which particular asylum came up with this colour scheme?"

But Mr Walker has the résumé to back up his wild choices. In 2016, he earned the New Zealand Institute of Architects’ highest honour.

He has used the platform to urge fellow New Zealanders not to be afraid of a little more colour – advice that he admits contradicts real estate agents who say his method makes it more difficult to sell a house quickly.

"It’s just a thin layer of colour" that can always be changed before putting a house on the market, he countered.

Another underlying issue is the way homes in New Zealand have gone in recent decades from individually designed to mass produced, "depressing" neighbourhoods that home buyers have no input in constructing.

"There's too many of them that are clones of other houses, and I just think we need to express our individuality," he said. And paint is the easiest way to do so, he argued.

"Supermarkets always put their fresh fruit and veggies at the entrance…which gets people in a good mood, and that lifts their spending power when they go through the rest of the store,” he explained.

"Colour is a joyful thing. Colour actually works."

Wellington architect Roger Walker is concerned by the grey roofs dominating housing developments in the capital. Source: Breakfast
Labour's pre-election policy of ditching youth rates within its first year in power appears to be on the back burner for now as it negotiates with its coalition partner New Zealand First.

But that's news to the Green Party which wants the lower rates gone.

Youth rates - otherwise known as the Starting Out Wage - are set at 80 percent of the minimum wage and are currently $13.20 an hour.

They apply to 16 and 17-year-olds who have been with their current employer for less than six months or 18 and 19-year-olds who have been on a benefit for more than six months.

Labour campaigned on abolishing the lower wages, which were re-introduced in 2013 after being abolished in 2008, but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is less than committal about that now.

"Everything that we do as a Government is negotiated, everything that we've set down from our coalition agreements, our confidence and supply agreements and the speech from the throne - anything beyond that any individual party policy is negotiated collectively.

"We already have in place a system a shortened system where someone has a lower rate and that phases out over time and everyone is on minimum wage."

The New Zealand First leader, Winston Peters, said pre-election policies were irrelevant as there was now a coalition agreement.

"That is our policy, detailed as it is, if you don't find it there then it won't be part of any committment."

Youth rates are not mentioned in the Labour-New Zealand First coalition agreement.

Mr Peters was asked what New Zealand First's position was on keeping or canning youth rates.

"I'm part of a coalition government and what we should be responding to is the policy that we are going to implement, not the one that we would like to implement."

When asked by RNZ, the Green Party co-leader, Marama Davidson, was under the impression that youth rates were going.

"We're glad to see that they [are] being phased out.

"That's all we know so far that they will be phased out, but certainly the Greens are very clear we've always thought that youth rates are an abuse of workers."

Asked whether she knew whether New Zealand First was trying to keep youth rates in place, Ms Davidson did not know.

"We haven't seen anything yet, but we'll just keep pushing for the fairest result, which is that there shouldn't be youth rates."

National's leader, Simon Bridges, said he hoped New Zealand First was putting pressure on Labour to back off dumping youth rates.

There was a place for youth rates in the workplace, he said.

"It is a way that you can differentiate and make sure that people who wouldn't necessarily have got the chance, get the chance.

"You only get a payrise from having a job in the first place, and the truth is look a 17-year-old young man is in a very different position say from someone with a lot of experience who's 50."

A spokesperson for the Minister for Workplace Relations Minister said he would be taking a paper to Cabinet by the end of October with any changes to youth rates after talks with government partners.

Unite Union urges promised action

Unite Union national secretary Gerard Hehir told Morning report there should be no reason for New Zealand First to prevent youth rates being abolished.

"The concern is for us that some of the most vulnerable and exploited workers, young workers, are going to get shafted again," Mr Hehir said.

"Youth unemployment is higher than normal unemployment, it always has been and probably will be for a long time, but it's related to the economic conditions."

He said it was unfair that teenagers working alongside adults, doing the same job or some even training newcomers, were paid $2 or $3 an hour less.

"We talking about equal pay, we talk about fairness, we talk about exploitation - you're doing the same work, you should get the same wage," he said.

"That's what it comes down to, cheap labour."

The government should realise that keeping youth rates was not the way of the future for a sustainable economy, he said.

"We've got to stop trying to base our economy on exploiting migrant labour and cheap labour, it doesn't work," Mr Hehir said.

"We should start making policy on research not on what people might think happen or what the employers or manufacturer's association says."

"Capitalism has failed young workers and keeping them on keeping them on lower wages isn't going to help them."

The PM said there is substantial anecdotal evidence that employees were working under unfair employment arrangements.
Source: 1 NEWS
