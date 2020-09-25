Heavy rain, severe gales forecast for weekend's Antarctic blast - 'Public are advised to secure their properties'

Heavy rain, severe gales and snow are forecast to hit the country this weekend just as the school holidays kick off.

MetService is forecasting one of the most widespread severe weather events this year with a blast of cold Antarctic air following downpours and high winds.

It says transport disruptions are likely, along with challenging conditions for livestock in the South Island early next week as heavy snow falls to low levels.

The low pressure system will head across the Tasman Sea tomorrow, dragging warm air ahead of it.

A person standing in a storm underneath an umbrella. Source: istock.com

"A strong jet stream deepens this low, which brushes past the far south early Sunday morning," MetService meteorologist Tom Adams said.

"That low is expected to be around 970hPa when it passes us, the deepest low in our neck of the woods for a long time."

The warm air will bring widespread rain which will be heavy in some areas, but Adams said it was the wind that had the greatest risk of causing widespread disruption.

Gales will hit many parts of the country, including areas that don't often see strong wind, he said.

"Saturday morning will be a good time to prepare for windy weather. The public are advised to secure their properties and boaties should check moorings before strong winds arrive."

The low is fast moving, and the band of rain will be short-lived for many northern and eastern locations.

The winds also start easing on Monday, but the "sting in the tail" is cold Antarctic air dragged up to New Zealand behind the low.

This will bring snow to low levels in the far south, and most alpine passes are expected to see snow.

For the North Island, MetService is forecasting a "spring top-up" for Ruapehu, and the possibility of snow on Desert Road.

A surge of southerly swells brings the risk of coastal inundation to coastal areas on both sides of the country.