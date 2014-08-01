Heavy rain, severe gales forecast to hit parts of North Island

Heavy rain and severe gales are set to parts of the North Island, as tropical Cyclone Hola brings wild weather to the country.

MetService issued a Severe Weather Warning this morning, saying it could bring gale force winds to northern and eastern North Island on Monday.

Strong winds are expected to hit Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne.

Heavy rain is forecast for Northland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula and Gisborne.